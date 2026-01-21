A small act with a big impact
Football Rebooted is dedicated to getting quality boots back onto the feet of players who need them most. First launched by Utilita – Official Energy Partner of Crystal Palace FC – back in 2021, it has since then redistributed around 200,000 pairs of quality, pre-loved football boots via the campaign’s 800 collection points nationwide.
With the rising cost of sports equipment, many young people and adults are being priced out of grassroots football. By donating a pair of boots, fans can help remove that barrier — and reduce waste at the same time.
Every pair donated at Selhurst Park will go directly to the Palace for Life Foundation, supporting their outstanding community projects across South London. From youth engagement to disability sport, the Foundation ensures football remains accessible to everyone.
What’s happening on the day?
- Football Rebooted Gazebo in the Fan Zone – Come and say hello, learn more about the campaign, and drop off your boots.
- Lace Race Challenge – Think you’re quick on your feet? Put your speed and coordination to the test in this fun, fast-paced challenge. Instant prizes are up for grabs, so bring your competitive streak.
- Boot Donation Prize Draw – Every supporter who donates a pair of boots will be entered into a special draw to win exclusive Palace prizes — from match tickets to mascot places.
- Supporting the Palace for Life Foundation – All boots collected at Selhurst Park will be passed directly to the Foundation, ensuring they reach players and families in the local community who will benefit most. It’s a simple way to support the club’s wider mission of inclusion, opportunity, and empowerment.