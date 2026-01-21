Crystal Palace supporters are known for their passion, loyalty, and community spirit — and on Sunday 25 January, we’re calling on Eagles fans to channel all three as Selhurst Park hosts a special Football Rebooted presence in the Fan Zone.

This match day, supporters are encouraged to bring along any pre-loved football boots and give them a second life. Whether they’ve been worn for a single season or have seen countless muddy battles, your boots could help someone rediscover the joy of the game. Every fan who donates a pair of boots on the day will also go into a draw to win some fantastic prizes!