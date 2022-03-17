Tommy joined the club in December 1958 from Chatham Town and made his debut in March the next year.

Playing either as a forward or outside-right, Tommy scored two goals from 15 senior appearances and played regularly in the Reserves.

His greatest impact at Palace came with a crucial winning goal against Aldershot Town that promoted Palace from Division Four after Tommy competed throughout the final seven games.

This goal ended Palace's time in the fourth-tier and the club hasn't been back since, with Tommy to thank for making that possible.

He joined Margate upon leaving south London and later moved to Romford, where he became a club legend with 479 appearances and 201 goals. He never went a season with fewer than 17 goals for Boro.

After retiring, Tommy managed St Albans City, Hoddesdon Town and Hertford Town, and owned The Gate pub in Sawbridgeworth.

His contribution will be remembered by all at Crystal Palace, and we share our thoughts and sympathies with Tommy's loved ones.