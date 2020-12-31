Ray joined from Sutton United in November 1958 and stayed with the club until the summer of 1961. Usually found in the outside left position, he made his debut in a 4-1 home victory over Darlington the same month.

In the following season he scored twice in each of the 8-1 and 9-0 victories over Watford and Barrow, making five appearances (out of his total of 44) in the promotion season of 1960-61.

Ray then joined Cambridge United and Oxford United before moving back to non-league.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.