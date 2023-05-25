Firstly, what are your memories of joining the club as a 21-year-old in 1995?

"I can remember getting a call late one night to say there was an opportunity of a move, and by lunchtime the next day the deal was done.

"I had a good feeling about the club from when I walked through the door and spoke to Ron Noades. There were a lot of good players within the squad and it was nice how the fans took to me straight away - it made me feel very comfortable as a young player at a new club."

That period saw a couple of Wembley play-off finals, so it must have been a nice time to be at the club?

"That first season we were very strong and only missed out on automatic promotion due to us losing at the Baseball Ground against Derby County; there are a couple of moments in my Palace career that I will never forget and one of them is that day. Then, of course, came that play-off final defeat thanks to Steve Claridge’s late goal.

"Following that we had a good pre-season, everyone seemed more settled and through hard work we got to the final again, but one of my special Palace memories is that play-off semi-final against Wolves.

"The week before I got sent-off against Port Vale and afterwards I made my way through the lounge and there was a difficult atmosphere. Seven days later my two goals against Wolves took us a big step towards the final and the fans’ reactions in that same bar were somewhat different!

"We won the final with that David Hopkin goal and the Premier League dream we all had was now a reality."