Nico Hofer's love for Crystal Palace began in 2021, when he attended a match at Selhurst Park and met some fans who welcomed him into the Palace family.

Since then, his passion has taken him on countless journeys from his home in Vienna to England, attending home and away games, and even getting a Palace tattoo. He's been to our last two outings at Wembley, and plans to be there for this Sunday's FA Community Shield as well.

It was this passion and his regular travels with other Austrian fans, including Oliver Glasner's son and his friends, which inspired him to create an official fan club.

The ‘Austrian Eagles’ are now a reality – an officially founded association in Austrian law. The club's objectives, outlined in its statutes, focus on creating a community for Palace fans in their country, and helping them attend games and connect with the club.

The fan club's official launch was marked with a special occasion: last week's friendly match against Augsburg at Hofmaninger-Stadion. This was the perfect opportunity to bring together Nico and his fellow Palace-supporting friends from both the UK and his home country.

Speaking to Palace TV, Nico shared the story of the Austrian Eagles and his personal journey as a Palace fan.