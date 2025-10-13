With five wins out of five matches so far, Tuchel’s side sit top of Group K in World Cup qualification as they look to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Next up are is a trip to Latvia, with the Three Lions looking to extend their lead in first place, with a top spot finish ensuring automatic qualification for North America next summer.

The players have travelled over to Riga ahead of the tie and both Guéhi and Henderson took part in a full training session on Sunday.

Below are the best photos of our England duo as they prepare for Tuesday evening's match with the rest of the squad.