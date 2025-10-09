The UK derby fixture, at Wembley Stadium, is officially an international friendly, but Tuchel's team will be looking to build momentum ahead of World Cup qualifier away to Latvia tomorrow, as well as secure the bragging rights.

With five wins out of five matches so far, Thomas Tuchel’s side sit top of Group K in World Cup qualification as they look to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Below are the best photos of our England duo as they prepare for the double-header with the rest of the team at St George's Park.