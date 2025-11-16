For Wharton, the landmark inclusion marks the young midfielder's third cap, having previously come off the bench in his previous two appearances in June 2024 and, just a few days ago, in a 2-0 win over Serbia at Wembley.

Henderson, meanwhile, is set to win his fourth cap for England, having last started for the Three Lions against Senegal in June.

Palace's third player called up by England, captain Marc Guéhi, withdrew from this window on Friday due to injury.

With England playing this last qualifier against Albania with top spot in UEFA Group K – and qualification for next summer's FIFA World Cup finals – already assured, the match marks an opportunity for both Wharton and Henderson to strengthen their claim for a place in the squad which goes to North America in summer 2026.

The match at Air Albania Stadium kicks off at 17:00 GMT, and will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

You can see the best shots of Wharton and Henderson in England training this week below!