The upcoming challenge in Gameweek 35 is dubbed ‘London Derby,’ where all players from clubs involved in London derbies this week (Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur) get double points.

This is a double gameweek for both Chelsea and Spurs, meaning they have two games rather than one, but Palace assets could prove to be the way to go to maximise your score.

Leading from the front, striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) would be the pick of many sides given his incredible form of late. The Frenchman notched a season-record 29 points in GW34 with back-to-back braces and an assist to boot.

Since the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager in mid-February, he has managed eight goals in nine games and will look to continue this run as the Eagles travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

If Mateta manages another brace with maximum bonus points, and if you captain him, that would mean a mammoth 52 point haul!