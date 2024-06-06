“He’s been outstanding” said Rice when asked about his new England teammate Adam Wharton.

“In training, he impressed a lot of the players. He’s so composed and calm on the ball. He played his first half of the season in the Championship, he’s [come into the England team] from Crystal Palace now.”

“He's got a beautiful left foot, really crisp passing. And all round, just a really down-to-earth boy who wants to learn. He's still obviously only 20 years old, but to be on the plane to go to his first European Championships, what a moment for him and his family and I know he's one who won't take it for granted.

“You know, he'll be ready when called upon. I think you see the other night how composed he is and he's ready for the big stage.

“I think he's one of them that doesn't get fazed by big things. So yeah, two great additions [Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo] and I’d say the future is looking bright for England in midfield."