“Adam Wharton transferred in the middle of the season and adapted to the Premier League really well,” the England manager said when asked about his inclusion of uncapped players. “He is very composed with the ball.

“Palace obviously finished the season well, so I think that that all came together for that group of players and the coach in nice time.

“[Wharton] has only just got into our Under-21s group but we have seen enough to know that he is a player who we would like to see more of and find out a bit more about.”

Southgate – a former Palace captain – called up Wharton alongside teammates Marc Guéhi, Dean Henderson and Ebere Eze for the 33-man provisional squad. The manager can only take 26 to the tournament, which he will select after two international friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland.