Thomas was once again raising money for Cure Leukaemia, the official charity partner of the Tour de France, with previous fundraising efforts seeing him receive an MBE back in 2022.

A year after retiring from playing in 2003, Thomas was diagnosed with blood cancer. Given just three months to live at the time, he entered remission from the disease in January 2005, following a stem cell transplant from his sister Kay, and treatment from Professor Charlie Craddock CBE, the co-founder of the blood cancer charity.

Now 60, turning 61 next month, the former England international was part of a team of amateur cyclists who rode all 21 stages of the 2025 Grand Tour route, one week ahead of the professional race.

There is still time to donate to 'The Tour 21 2025' and you can support Geoff's efforts by clicking here.