In 1990, Crystal Palace’s FA Cup finalists sat on the set of a primetime entertainment show, prepared to go live to the nation. They were suited and booted – well, tracksuited that is.

These were players used to the public eye, but what they weren’t used to was a job as a performing artist. Now, they were about to belt out Glad All Over, their newly released single.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the release of the iconic song by the Dave Clark Five, which has become an anthem for all those associated with Crystal Palace, Brighty took a stroll down memory lane to the heady days of 1990.

Having just beaten Liverpool in a barnstorming FA Cup semi-final at Villa Park, spirits were running high. The build-up to the showpiece event was already beginning, and Palace needed one signature item: an FA Cup single.

There was only one song it could be.

“We went to Abbey Road studios to record it,” remembers Bright. “It felt like: ‘What are we doing here?!’