Thankfully, however, VAR stepped in and deemed Wickham onside and in doing so made sure the Eagles would return to south London from their New Year's Day trip with something to show for another hard-fought 90 minutes. Reflecting on the wait for the VAR decision Wickham said: "I haven’t personally been involved in one like that yet with the new rules. And it is a long wait. When it takes so long though, you begin to think ‘we’ve got a chance here’ and thankfully it came off today.

"I had a chance last week [to make an impact] and felt like I let the team down with a missed chance but thankfully Jordan scored a wonder goal. Today I’m just glad to get on the pitch again and show the fans and my teammates what I can do."

Wickham went on to reveal what Roy Hodgson and his teammates discussed at half-time and reflected on a positive - if not gruelling - festive period: "We said at half-time that we knew the game was there to take, even though we were 1-0 down at the time. The boys have shown character – not just today – we’ve played four hard games in the last week to ten days, so I think we’ve shown what team spirit we’ve got, especially with the injuries we’ve picked up to key players. We are on a good run and got a good point today."