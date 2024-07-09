Just a handful of players have come through the Crystal Palace Academy in recent years to make more than 100 appearances for the club.

One is arguably the club's greatest-ever player. Another is the England manager.

When Tyrick Mitchell reached a century of Crystal Palace games, he was following in the footsteps of Wilfried Zaha, Gareth Southgate, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne and - one of the club's most successful products - Ben Watson, who turns 38 today.

Watson made his debut in 2003 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, and soon became a crucial member of the first XI.

His performances were recognised with the club's Young Player of the Year Award, and he would go on to play 189 times at the club before departing for Wigan Athletic in 2008.

Watson continued to endear himself to his home supporters, this time in by taking the FA Cup back to the North West after a historic upset at Wembley, beating Manchester City in the final in 2013.

Happy birthday Ben, from everyone at Crystal Palace.