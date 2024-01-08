The dynamic midfielder adapted seamlessly to English football after completing his switch from RC Lens in the summer of 2022, being voted the club's Player of the Season by supporters in his inaugural campaign.

Doucouré enjoyed a standout campaign at the heart of the Eagles' midfield, making 34 appearances, assisting three goals and completing more tackles and interceptions than any other Palace player.

After 12 games this year, sadly, injury against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road has consigned the Mali international to the treatment table in recent weeks.

But with Doucouré turning just 24-years-old today, plenty of footballing road lies ahead of the popular midfielder.

To celebrate Doucouré's landmark day, watch his 22/23 best bits in our video from the end-of-season awards below – many happy returns, Cheick!