The Palace stars' 26th year was one for the ages, from helping England to a major tournament final last summer, to lifting a first major trophy with the Eagles - providing the historic winning goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup Final!

Eze played a huge role in our run to glory at Wembley, scoring our first and last goals in the cup campaign - getting the winner against Stockport in round three.

Then came an outstanding individual display in the quarter-final win over Fulham. The England man broke the deadlock with wonderful arrowed finish into the corner to stun Craven Cottage, before then turning provider to set up Ismaïla Sarr's header.

Eze would also smash home a wonderful strike in the semi-final win over Aston Villa, one of the goals of the season, in terms of both technique and importance.

This was while he continued to set the international stage alight. The playmaker scored his first senior England goal in a 3-0 win over Latvia, also coming at Wembley Stadium. In doing so, he became only the third-ever Palace player to score for England’s senior team; second in the club’s professional era; and first Palace England goalscorer since Peter Taylor, against Wales, in May 1976.

Why not enjoy every one of his goals from the FA Cup run below - happy birthday, Ebs!