Evans, who also served as Palace assistant manager to Steve Coppell, played 163 games for the club in all competitions between 1974 and 1979.

A firm fan favourite at Selhurst Park, Evans made the move to South London from Queens Park Rangers back in 1974, as part of the deal that saw Don Rogers move in the opposite direction.

Terry Venables also joined Evans at Palace as a result of the transfer – a deal that arguably the Eagles got the better value of.

A powerful defender, dominant in the air, Evans wasn’t only about stopping the opposition, but was also skilful and dependable with the ball at his feet.

He also often had a goal in him, scoring 16 in total for Palace, memorably scoring a hat-trick against Colchester – no mean feat for a defender.

A leg injury sustained by a George Best challenge in a game against Fulham brought Evans’ Palace playing days to an end, although he finished his career with a move to Barnsley, helping them win promotion from Division Three.

After retiring from playing in 1984, Evans returned to Selhurst Park, working as assistant manager to Steve Coppell during one of the club’s most successful periods.

He later managed Swansea, before working with Mick McCarthy at both Republic of Ireland and Sunderland.

Many happy returns, Ian!