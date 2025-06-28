Ahead of the start of his sixth season with the Eagles, Mateta is already our second-highest Premier League goalscorer of all time with 38 top-flight strikes.

The FA Cup final win last month not only cemented his place in club history, but it was also the French forwards 150th appearance in red and blue, a landmark achievement.

With 46 goals in all competitions since first arriving in January 2021 - he is now just four away from a half century. Here's to plenty more in the new season - BOOM, BOOM!

Enjoy every one of his goals and assists from a sensational 2024/25 season below - happy birthday, JP!