Chamakh joined the Eagles from Arsenal in the summer of 2013 with then-manager Ian Holloway bringing the striker to Selhurst Park on an initial one-year deal.

Just 12 days after signing for the club, Chamakh bagged his first goal for the south Londoners away at Stoke City – Palace's first goal back in the top-flight – with the forward going on to score 10 goals in total during his three years with the club, where he earned cult hero status.

Other highlights included vital strikes against Cardiff City and West Ham United as the club began to claw to safety, and the winner against Swansea City to ensure the Eagles claimed a top-half finish in 2014/15 – the 100th and final goal of his career to date.