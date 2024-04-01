The exciting forward's milestone birthday coincides with another huge milestone in his life, as last week, he also became a father.

On the pitch, França recently made his return from long-term injury, scoring in the mid-season friendly against HamKam, and Oliver Glasner recently praised the forward's impact in training.

“Matheus França: really huge progress," the manager said.

"He’s been training consistently, day by day, getting game minutes in the friendly game in Marbella against HamKam. He scored an amazing goal there, that gave him confidence, and he's really doing well, so he's an option now."

França himself told Palace TV, after being congratulated on the goal: "It was a good game. I’m really happy to score the goal and get the victory.

"I feel very sharp. I'm very good. I worked so hard to get my fitness back again, and I'm really happy. Let's keep going and working hard.

“It was a great goal! I just need to dedicate this goal for my girlfriend and my kid.”

As for his hopes for the rest of this season, França explained: “I feel really happy. I’ve liked [staying] with my team-mates. I like playing.

“I need to show my football. [I want to] keep improving and working hard to get my fitness, and help this team as much as I can.

“[My goal is] just to stay in the squad, not get injured again, and keep working hard. If I can score more goals and help my team-mates, it's the best thing.”

With his injury troubles now hopefully behind him, and three FA Cup appearances to his name this season, França's exciting talent and huge potential remain evident – as best brought to life in that spectacular moment in Marbella.

To celebrate his birthday, therefore, watch the video below - and happy birthday, Matheus!