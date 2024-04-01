The exciting forward is currently suffering from a groin injury, manager Oliver Glasner recently confirmed, and is therefore a doubt for Tuesday's trip to Bournemouth.

His return will be eagerly awaited by the Selhurst Park faithful, however, having put in his best performance in a red and blue shirt so far in his last outing in SE25.

The then-teenager made a simply devastating appearance off the bench against Burnley in February in what was Glasner's first game in charge, coming off the bench with the score at 0-0 and 24 minutes still left to play.

With Palace piling on the pressure at that point against their ten-man opposition, Chris Richards opened the scoring just two minutes later, paving the way for França to turn on the style.

Within minutes, the Brazilian had exchanged passes with Tyrick Mitchell, burst into the box and slid an impressive pass across the box for Jordan Ayew to slide home at the far post.

It would get even better, as mere moments later, a mazy solo run from França culminated in him being brought down by Vitinho, allowing Jean-Philippe Mateta to score from the spot.

Whilst injuries have doubtless disrupted França's adaptation to the rigours of the Premier League since his summer move from Flamengo, his exciting talent and huge potential remain evident – as best brought to life in that display.

To celebrate his birthday, therefore, watch our video below as França relives his best on-the-pitch moments with Palace to date.

Happy birthday, Matheus!