And speaking of returns, Edouard – who returned from injury in the final minutes against Everton two weeks ago – is currently on course to enjoy his best goalscoring season in a Crystal Palace shirt.

The No. 22 has scored 7 goals in 17 games so far this season – including vital strikes against Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham – to equal his best tally with half the season left to play.

The charismatic Edouard has given us plenty of moments to smile about on and off the pitch, but to celebrate his birthday, there can only be one moment we'd like to relive: that record-breaking debut against Tottenham Hotspur just over two years ago.

The forward twice in a stunning Crystal Palace debut against Spurs at Selhurst Park – despite only coming on in the 84th minute. He netted with just his second touch of the ball after coming on, 28 seconds into his debut, making it the fastest goal in Premier League history by a debutant off the substitutes' bench.

It was also the quickest debutant goal for a Palace player in the modern era, beating Ibra Sekajja’s strike against Hull City in April 2011 (30 seconds).

Bonne anniversaire, Odsonne!