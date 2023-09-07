We all remember where we were back in April, when Jean-Philippe Mateta turned and tucked home in the 94th minute against Leicester City. It sparked bedlam in the stands, across the airwaves and in red and blue-clad living rooms around the globe.
But the emotions were the same in the dugout. As Roy Hodgson punched the air in delight, Ray Lewington – who celebrates his 67th birthday today (Thursday, 7th September 2023) – set off down the touchline at full speed, unable to contain his delirium; by the time he leapt up, both arms aloft, he was closer to the corner flag than the halfway line.
The dynamic duo had done it again. A romantic return to Selhurst Park, three crucial points and the adulation of south London. But just how do they do it?