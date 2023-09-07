“As you do when you start working with someone, you sit down and talk, and we found that we had so much in common that when the opportunity came, he took me with him,” Lewington said of their working relationship. “Roy is a coach in the truest terms. Anything he doesn’t want to do, I do. Anything he wants me to do, I do. I’ve worked with him for a long time. I tend to know what he’s thinking, which coincides with the way I’m thinking.”

That trust is so important in the modern game – as is Lewington’s love for the work itself, as opposed to the spotlight. “I’m happier in the background – Roy’s fantastic with the media,” he said at a Q&A event in 2014. “I don’t particularly like all the things you have to do as a manager. I’m probably best suited for a No. 2 or a coaching job, because that’s what I enjoy: being on the pitch with the players.”

One of the highlights of lockdown football – and there were pitifully few – was hearing Lewington’s booming voice echo around the empty stadiums. Even Sky Sports’ fake crowd noise couldn’t mask his urgent instructions to the players; it takes some effort for 25,000 at Selhurst Park to outdo him even now.

And so, when Palace turned to Roy Hodgson back in April they effectively turned to Ray too – if Hodgson is a safe pair of hands then Roy and Ray are the safest pair of safe pairs of hands possible. Palace are flying, and they are doing so under the tutelage of one of modern football’s most productive managerial partnerships.

Many happy returns, Ray.