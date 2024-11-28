The Eagles were back in America over summer, preparing for the new campaign by visiting Maryland and Florida, welcomed by an ever-growing fanbase both at pre-season fixtures and at events around town.

With the World Cup heading to the United States in 2026, the sport is continuing to grow exponentially – and no one knows that better than our two American Eagles, Chris Richards and Matt Turner.

“Football is the quickest growing sport in the US,” Richards told the matchday programme. “Everyone at some point in their lift growing up in the US has played, whether it was when you’re four-years-old or at high school to stay in shape.