Kicking things off is Jordan Ayew, who has had a great season so far for both club and country and was recently nominated for the African Player of the Year shortlist. He sat down with Premier League Productions ahead of the trip to Burnley to chat through his recent form, ambitions and the threat of the Clarets' frontmen.

With the help of a robot, the Holmesdale Road Stand's roof had its first ever clean recently. In this week's pod, you can enjoy a world exclusive interview with roof-scrubbing legend Wayne Nyland.

The slightly less legendary Statman showed Chris the delights of Speroni's Restaurant whilst sharing his favourite Palace v Burnley stats and, finally, Roy Hodgson completes a solid pod by answering questions from the world of football's press.

You can listen to all of this now for free by clicking here or searching 'Official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider!