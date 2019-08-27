Coming as the manager's 75th Premier League game in charge of the south Londoners - and 101st win overall - victory over the Red Devils was Hodgson's 26th league triumph whilst with the red and blues, a new club record.

Hodgson overtook Alan Pardew as the record holder, with the former Palace player earning his last win as Eagles boss against Southampton on 3rd December 2016.

The clash with United was also Palace's first league win against the club since 1991 and saw Hodgson's men become the first side in history to net a 90th-minute winner at Old Trafford.

You can watch the Eagles back in action tonight at Selhurst Park by grabbing your tickets for the Carabao Cup clash with Colchester United here!