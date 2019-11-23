Hodgson said: "I think this was a very good performance from our side, against a team of Liverpool’s quality. I’m very disappointed for the players and I think they should really be in the dressing room now, not only congratulating themselves on a good performance but also at taking at least one point from the league leaders.

"Once again, it’s a game like against Manchester City, where I have absolutely no criticism at all of my team, in fact I’m full of praise for my whole team, if you can be as bold as to praise when you’re not winning.

"Throughout the game there wasn’t a lot of clear-cut chances for either side and to keep Liverpool at bay and not give them clear-cut chances was a testament to the defensive work we did throughout the team. Throughout the game if you looked at the clear-cut chances we were equal, perhaps maybe even slightly ahead. But the fact is you’ve got to take your chances and we only took one of ours and had one chalked off.

"The late winner was a cruel blow, but it is one of those things and nothing to complain about from my side, if anything I want to be positive because I want to feel good about the team and the performance."

It could've been very different for Palace had James Tomkins' header right before half-time not been ruled out via VAR due to a foul by Jordan Ayew on Dejan Lovren. And despite that being a bitter pill to swallow, Hodgson had no complaints with the decision: "I think it was a foul and rightly disallowed. I’m irritated of course because people are suggesting that one of VAR’s biggest mistakes was the goal Arsenal had disallowed against us, when in actual fact it was the exact same situation [as today], in fact it was worse.

"We’ve been on the good end and bad end of VAR, so I’ve no complaints about that."