Hodgson said: "Arsenal present, like Man City last weekend, a very difficult problem for you in the sense that they are very, very good and have some very, very good players. They themselves are in excellent form.

"We can be happy with three of our last four away (Premier League) games resulting in victories, that's tremendous. But it certainly doesn't lead me to believe it will make things any easier to go to the Emirates and play Arsenal on Sunday.

"All we can do is prepare like we always prepare and to make certain that we go there knowing that we have it in us to get the victory but also how much of an effort, a struggle and fighting we have got to do to bring off that victory.

"(I am) looking forward to the game and congratulations to Arsenal on beating Napoli home and away in two excellent performances and hoping, I suppose, their performance against us won't be of that high of a level."

Hodgson was also asked about the job he thought that Unai Emery is doing in his debut season in English football: "I commend him because he took on a very difficult job, to take over after someone like Arsene Wenger, who had been such an incredible figure and achieved such fantastic things at the club, for such a long period of time. Therefore, whoever comes in and steps into those shoes is filling enormous shoes and it is never going to be easy for him.

"I think he must be very, very pleased with the way things have gone there for him, he has been able to step into those shoes, he has been able to mould a team, play the football that I guess he wants his team to play and it has been very successful football."

