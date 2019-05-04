Joel Ward comes in for Patrick van Aanholt at left-back, with Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew making starts in place of Cheikhou Kouyaté and Max Meyer.

Another addition to the matchday 18 is Connor Wickham coming into the squad for the absent Benteke.

For Cardiff City, Neil Warnock has made three changes from the side that lost to already-relegated Fulham, with Danny Ward, Josh Murphy and Bobby De Cordova-Reid coming in for Leandro Bacuna, Junior Hoilett and Oumar Niasse.

Cardiff: Etheridge, Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, De Cordova-Reid, Ward, Murphy, Camarasa, Mendez-Laing. Subs: Richards, Zohore, Hoilett, Bacuna, Cunningham, Murphy, Healey.

Palace: Guaita, Wan-Bissaka, Dann, Kelly, Ward, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha, Batshuayi. Subs: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Meyer, Kouyaté, Sako, Riedewald, Wickham.

