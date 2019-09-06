The Eagles began their campaign with a clean sheet as they picked up a point against Everton before going on to defeat Manchester United in a historic result and then confidently overcome Aston Villa at Selhurst Park the following Saturday.

All in all, Hodgson has guided Palace to sit fourth in the Premier League table after four matches and the south Londoners have the best defensive record in the league - conceding just two goals and keeping two clean sheets.

You can vote for Hodgson to win the award by clicking here now! Be quick, voting closes at 6pm on Monday 9th!

The Manager of the Month will be announced on Friday 13th at midday. Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out if Hodgson wins.