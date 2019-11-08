Previewing the clash at Stamford Bridge, Hodgson was full of praise for the recently-appointed Blues manager and hasn't been surprised by his former player's start to life as a Premier League manager: "Lampard has done a very good job, there’s no question about that - the club has done a good job in encouraging the manager and his staff to blood some of the players that had previously been out on loan.

"Everyone at the club deserves a pat on the back for that. And I’m certain that Frank will be more than happy with how the team has started, the way the team has played and where they find themselves both in the league and the Champions League.

"No, not at all; I expected it [Lampard’s strong start as a manager]. When he [Lampard] and Steven Gerrard went into management I had no doubt that they would succeed. For me it was a question of whether they would go to a club that would give them a chance to really show their great management material.

"For me there is no surprise at all."

