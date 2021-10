Hodgson revealed that Dann would now miss the next few games as the busy festive season fixture list draws to a close. He said: "That was really unfortunate [in yesterday’s training session]. We were counting on him and he had trained all week after the Brighton game. Unfortunately, it was his calf muscle, and he had to have a scan and he’s now going to be out for a period of time.

"I’m hoping it’s not a big strain on his muscle but we will be without him over the rest of the Christmas period."