Hodgson confirmed that Mamadou Sakho will still be unavailable for selection for the West Ham clash: "Only Mamadou. He is the only player from the senior squad who is unavailable. But he is making great strides, so I am rather hoping that after this international break that follows our game on Saturday that he will arguably be back in contention as well. But I cannot say that for certain. It is not an injury that is projected to keep him out for a longer period of time."

If you're unable to make it to the London Stadium tomorrow for Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United, the best way to follow the game is via our live commentary service.