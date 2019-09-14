The Palace manager praised Spurs, particularly for their first-half performance, and then went on to focus on his own side, picking out Sakho's return as a source of positive news.

He said: "The only real positive I can take from the game is that Mamadou Sakho, after such a long lay-off, such a long time out through injury, got through 90 minutes in a very, very tough game.

"So if you are looking for me to give some positives from a Crystal Palace point of view, I can’t come with anything other than that."

Hodgson then turned his attention to Cheikhou Kouyate, who departed the pitch after 76 minutes following a short spell receiving attention from Palace's medical staff.

While he could not provide "a definite update," Hodgson explained that he thought Kouyate had rolled his ankle.

He continued, saying: "He carried on and wanted to carry on which was good of course, but the problem with that can be when he gets up tomorrow morning, he’ll be reporting an injury. Or for Monday morning when we train again, he’ll be reporting that the injury is actually worse than he thought."

