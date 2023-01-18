Three years after his death, the club helped to fund a stained-glass window commemorating Duncan Edwards in Dudley, his home town.

Both Palace and Brentford, and local bowling club Wren’s Nest, helped United to finance the tribute inside St Francis church, and as such as there is Palace crest alongside two depictions of Edwards.

Known as ‘Big Dunc’, the midfielder was known as the crown jewel of Sir Matt Busby’s youthful title winning side and made his England debut at just 18-years-age.

Quite why the club became involved isn’t entirely known, beyond paying its respects. They were linked by Peter Berry, whose brother Johnny survived the crash after being treated alongside Edwards.