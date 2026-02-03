The month kicked-off in spectacular style with Brennan Johnson making the switch from Tottenham in a club-record deal.

Versatile forward Evann Guessand then arrived on loan from Aston Villa in a further boost to Palace’s attacking options. And there was still more to come from the Eagles on deadline day when Jørgen Strand Larsen headed to South London in a major transfer from Wolves, another club-record.

But how well do you know our new signings? Take the quiz below, test your knowledge – top scorers will have the chance to win a shirt signed by Palace's newest No. 29, Evann Guessand!

But right answers only please... no guessing.

Good luck!

