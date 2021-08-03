When Pam Blomfield turned 101-years-old on 29th July, she celebrated in the best way she knew how: by donning her Palace colours and chanting for the Eagles. Her grandson tweeted a video of her birthday celebrations, and contemplated whether the soon-to-be-released 2021/22 home kit might make for a late birthday present.
You will have noticed a special guest in Palace’s home kit launch, making what may be her first appearance on the pitch at SE25, but by no means her first visit to Selhurst Park.
Your Nan Pam has made my week 😃👍— Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) July 29, 2021
Pam we are going to send you the very first home shirt.
Many Happy Returns for the day from all of us at @CPFC and thank you for the incredible years of support.
❤️💙 🦅 https://t.co/NoBmXXJLkL
Palace Chairman Steve Parish saw the video, and was determined to go one further for someone thought to be the club’s oldest supporter. A few days later, Pam was on the pitch at Selhurst Park to play a role in launching the new kit – with a Palace birthday cake to go with it.
Check out the best images of Pam's kit launch in the gallery below!
