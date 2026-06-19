You can sync to Google, Apple and Outlook calendars. They will also automatically update when any fixture changes are released throughout the season.

You can also choose to sync our Under-21s' and Under-18s' league fixtures next season – which will be announced later this summer – by selecting 'PL2 - Division 1' and 'U18 Premier League – South' via the dropdown menu.

In addition, every Palace fixture is added automatically and updated via the Official Palace App; download now to receive push notifications of any fixture changes as soon as they happen, ensuring you never miss a change. You can download the App for free here.

Wallpapers

Looking for a more permanent reminder of our matches throughout the season?

Get the schedule saved to either your phone or computer background by downloading the images below.