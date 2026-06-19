A full list of Palace's 2026/27 Premier League fixtures can be found here, which also includes some of the key dates in the new season to be aware of.
To sync Palace's fixtures to your e-calendar, click here to do so via the Premier League website.
Crystal Palace’s list of Premier League fixtures for the 2026/27 season has been released in full – and you can get the schedule saved to either your personal calendar, or in the background of your desktop below.
A full list of Palace's 2026/27 Premier League fixtures can be found here, which also includes some of the key dates in the new season to be aware of.
To sync Palace's fixtures to your e-calendar, click here to do so via the Premier League website.
You can sync to Google, Apple and Outlook calendars. They will also automatically update when any fixture changes are released throughout the season.
You can also choose to sync our Under-21s' and Under-18s' league fixtures next season – which will be announced later this summer – by selecting 'PL2 - Division 1' and 'U18 Premier League – South' via the dropdown menu.
In addition, every Palace fixture is added automatically and updated via the Official Palace App; download now to receive push notifications of any fixture changes as soon as they happen, ensuring you never miss a change. You can download the App for free here.
Looking for a more permanent reminder of our matches throughout the season?
Get the schedule saved to either your phone or computer background by downloading the images below.