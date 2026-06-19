After this lengthened break Palace will welcome Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park, before the first clash of the season against Brighton a week later (Saturday, 17th October) at the Amex Stadium.

Following the first window, the next international break takes place on the weekend of 14th/15th November, which remains a sole weekend break from the domestic calendar. A further window follows in March as usual.

The traditional Boxing Day fixture returns this season with the Eagles taking on Arsenal at Selhurst Park, before rounding off 2026 with a visit from Bournemouth (Wednesday, 30th December).

The return game against Brighton will take place on the weekend of Saturday, 15th May.

Our final game of the season will take place on Sunday, 30th May, 2027, at home against Leeds United. All games on the final day will be broadcast on television in the UK and will kick-off simultaneously at 16:00 BST.

Over the Christmas and New Year period, no two match rounds will take place within 60 hours. This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested Christmas and New Year schedule within the expanded international calendar.

There will be 33 match weekends and five midweek match slots across the campaign.