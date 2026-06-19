The Eagles will open up the new campaign away to Everton on Saturday, 22nd August. New Manager Pierre Sage's first Premier League game in charge of Palace has a confirmed kick-off time of 15:00 BST.
The trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium is followed up with the visit of Manchester City a week later on Saturday, 29th August, in what will be Sage's first game at Selhurst Park.
The following week sees the Eagles make the short trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday, 5th September.
This season sees a two-week long international break introduced. This will take place from Monday, 21st September to Thursday, 8th October – before domestic action resumes on the weekend of 10th/11th October.