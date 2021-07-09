The app features a range of new benefits, including:

A complete redesign, which combines news and video

A fresh new look that is crisp and unmistakably Palace

One central place to manage your Palace account Faster and simpler access to buy tickets – including a ticket wallet, so you can manage everything on your phone

A revamped Palace TV section with easier access to browse videos

A new and improved match centre for you to follow Palace when you’re not at the games – including news, video, lineups, stats, polls and more

Member benefits made clear and easily accessible

Tailored notifications – so you can select what you hear about

The app is free and easy to download on both iOS and Android. If you don’t have the Palace app, simply head to the App Store or Google Play, search: CPFC, download it for free and enjoy.

If you have the app but are still experiencing the old version, please update in the App Store or Google Play.

Once supporters are set with the app, we’d encourage you to ensure your notifications are turned on so that you receive breaking news and updates as they happen.