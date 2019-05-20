Having enjoyed a morning watching the Eagles prepare to host AFC Bournemouth, the two winners revealed that they had in fact been taught by Hodgson while at Alleyn's school in Dulwich, where the manager spent time as a PE teacher between spells with Maidstone United and Berea Park.

Asked why he wanted to win the competition to meet Hodgson, one of his former pupils Adrian said: "He's a legend and he used to be my PE teacher. [He had] very long hair and was very supportive for someone like me who actually couldn't play football at all!

"It's been spectacular, it was kind of a shock when I was told we'd won the prize. Now we're here and I can't stop smiling."

Adrian's fellow winner, Simon, concurred and said: "It's very different from how we both remember it because we actually played football down here many years ago. It's fascinating seeing players close up. It's been a very interesting day."

To see how Adrian and Simon's day at Palace went and how they interacted with Hodgson, just click on the video below!