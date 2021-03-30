All supporters who wish to buy Season Tickets, Memberships or match tickets online for 21/22 will require a free Palace account linked to their client reference number/ticketing account.

Creating a free Palace account and linking it to your client reference number is easy – take a look at the two simple guides below to create and link your account now.

Already have a Palace account?

Visit your online account by clicking here Go to the ‘Linked Accounts’ section and click ‘Link your Client Reference Number’ Enter your client reference number in the box at the bottom of the page

Don’t have a Palace account yet?

Create your free Palace account by clicking here When you’ve created your account, go to the ‘Linked Accounts’ section by clicking here and click ‘Link your Client Reference Number’ Enter your Client Reference Number in the box at the bottom of the page

If you have any issues, please see our how to guides by clicking here.