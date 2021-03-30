All supporters who wish to buy Season Tickets, Memberships or match tickets online for 21/22 will require a free Palace account linked to their client reference number/ticketing account.
Creating a free Palace account and linking it to your client reference number is easy – take a look at the two simple guides below to create and link your account now.
Already have a Palace account?
- Visit your online account by clicking here
- Go to the ‘Linked Accounts’ section and click ‘Link your Client Reference Number’
- Enter your client reference number in the box at the bottom of the page
Don’t have a Palace account yet?
- Create your free Palace account by clicking here
- When you’ve created your account, go to the ‘Linked Accounts’ section by clicking here and click ‘Link your Client Reference Number’
- Enter your Client Reference Number in the box at the bottom of the page
If you have any issues, please see our how to guides by clicking here.