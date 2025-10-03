Not only did it mark the Eagles’ first-ever match – and win – in a major European competition proper, but it also saw us set a new club record for consecutive matches unbeaten: 19 in all competitions.

Indeed, should we avoid defeat away to Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend – traditionally a tough fixture for the club – we will, before our next game, be able to toast the landmark of not having tasted defeat in over half-a-calendar-year.

The Eagles last lost a match on 16th April, away to Newcastle; they have since won 11 matches, and drawn eight.

Domestic success

The statistics behind the run are staggering.

Amidst the 19 games without defeat, Palace have faced Premier League champions Liverpool three times, drawing twice (with one of them being a Community Shield win on penalties) and winning once.

The Eagles have also taken on Manchester City once (a victorious FA Cup final); London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United all once each; and Aston Villa twice, winning against the latter, a Europa League side, 3-0 on both occasions.

Of the 19 games, seven matches were against the Premier League's traditional ‘big six’ clubs.