Isaac, 10-years-old, and his father Chris visited SE25 as part of their mission to travel across the country in a bid to visit all 20 Premier League grounds in the space of just three days.

The duo were joined in their quest by members of Isaac's grassroots side, JFA Lazio, with the group travelling the country in a fleet of buses in their ambitious – but ultimately successful – bid.

Palace were the 17th team to be visited by the fundraising party, and in recognition of their efforts, they were duly presented with a signed shirt upon arrival.

This will soon be auctioned on the Bradley Lowery Foundation's website; click HERE for more information about the charity.