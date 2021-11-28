Franklin-Wright and Townsend wrote directly for the club, while Butland and Morgan voiced their views in an honest discussion with the Premier League.
Here's what each of them had to say.
Emma Franklin-Wright, Proud and Palace co-chair
The theme of this year’s Rainbow Laces is ‘Lace Up, Speak Out’ and focuses on allyship. This is a topic very close to our hearts, and one that is as relevant now as it has ever been.
For us, allyship from the Crystal Palace family has presented itself in many ways. Ten days after we first met with the club Crystal Palace were in the FA Cup final. Our founder Stephanie Fuller and I took a (admittedly far too big) Proud and Palace banner and unfurled it on Wembley Way for a photo.
As it flapped around in the wind two random Palace fans came running over, spotting the Kick it Out logo on the banner, and said: “Come on lads, help them out, look: ‘Fans for Diversity’”. A small gesture, but an important image that marked our arrival as an official fan group and one that would not have happened without those allies.