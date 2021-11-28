English football is in a better place than it was five years ago, better than three years ago, but I always caveat that to say there’s much more we can do.

The same stereotyped language still exists; the name calling and long-outdated terminology used at football in anger. It’s still a challenge to help people understand that their archaic views are no longer warranted and they will be challenged and face consequences if caught.

When you do a campaign like Rainbow Laces – and we have been guilty of this in the past – it can seem like the awareness is raised and then everyone forgets about it shortly after, so the same problems persist.

The importance of Rainbow Laces is that it supports the voices of the unheard, and the voices of many. These campaigns go nationwide because football has such a power to educate people. We should never underestimate its power. Football influences so much - why should it not influence this as a proud voice?

Chloe Morgan - Crystal Palace Women goalkeeper

Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community I absolutely love to know I have the support of the fans, the support of my friends and family, the support of my teammates and the club generally. Especially at Palace I’ve always felt so welcomed and so comfortable in my own skin, which has been absolutely massive for me.

The position would be completely different if you didn’t feel comfortable bringing your full self to training and matches. I think it’s been a personally important thing for me to be openly out and proud and to be able to support any colleagues and teammates who wanted to share themselves.

The players we have are from all different walks of life, all different backgrounds, cultures, religions, sexualities. I’ve never felt more supportive and comfortable and I think there’s an atmosphere where you have that genuine friendliness and want to know and be involved in everyone’s lives.

I think when you see your teammates day in, day out, you become very close [regardless of] what other situation or characteristics or what else is going on, you want to be there to support them and grow that friendship.