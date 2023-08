The midfielder departed Crystal Palace in the summer after nine years' exemplary service.

The Scotland international represented the club with distinction between September 2014 and May 2023, making 253 appearances in all competitions in a Palace shirt, playing over 19,000 minutes and scoring 19 times.

McArthur was also a huge fans' favourite in SE25 for his industrious work ethic, uncompromising standards and ability on and off the ball.