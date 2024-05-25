Tomkins made 136 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 10 goals including against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I was choked up to be honest because, you know, it's just an emotional time for me really,” Tomkins said to Palace TV about his final game at Selhurst Park.

“I love playing at this football club, it just means everything to me. You know it's going to come to an end but when it comes, you know, it's just a bit of a shock.

“I'm just appreciative of everything. All the players and the managers and staff have been so good to me. Ever since I joined the football club, you know, I’ve loved them to bits and the football… this club is going places. What an end to the season that was, it's just brilliant.