The Croydon-born midfielder earlier this month became head coach of Peyia 2014 in Cyprus' second division, having last played for Anorthosis Famagusta in the same country.
Palace legend Jason Puncheon has announced his retirement from playing football on his 37th birthday (Sunday, 18th June).
Puncheon started out his career with Wimbledon and MK Dons, but broke through properly with Barnet before further periods at Plymouth and Southampton.
He would first join Palace on loan from the Saints in 2013, earning a permanent move to south London in January 2014 and going on to make his name as a combative central midfielder during the Eagles' longstanding spell in the top flight of English football.
A number of his 16 goals in 169 Palace appearances came at crucial points in the club's recent history – including one in the 2016 FA Cup final against Manchester United – and his performances saw Puncheon rewarded with the captaincy towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign.
To celebrate a remarkable career in red and blue, relive Puncheon's interview with Chris Grierson on the pitch after Palace's 5-3 win over AFC Bournemouth in May 2019: his final goodbye as a player to the Selhurst faithful.
It's been a fantastic six years at the club, hasn't it?
"It’s been really good, I’ve lived every dream I possibly could here. I can’t thank everybody enough, the fans, my family, the local area.
"It was a dream – and it happened."
There are so many amazing moments from your time, what stands out for you?
"I think the Norwich moment.. and the FA Cup run, I wasn’t playing so well myself that season and to come and score that goal that was really important to me."
Is there a point over your time here where you realised that it felt like home?
"I think, funnily enough, it was after my penalty miss. I missed a penalty then at home I scored three goals back to back and I think the fans realised what I was about and I never really looked back."
Do you feel we saw your best years as a player?
"Oh yeah, 100%. I think you saw my best years as a player, as a character, as a man. The good thing for me obviously, the thing that stands out for me the most to be honest: to captain your team as a boy.
"So many people around here I’ve known through and through, me and a lot of the boys, so it’s part of me. That’s why Palace is important."
Is there anything else you want to say to the fans who have shown their support?
"I want to say thank you to the fans. I want to say thank you to Steve Parish, you know he brought me here after being on loan. I want to thank all the managers I had. I want to thank Roy [Hodgson] especially because he’s been brilliant for me in this last part. I said about Danny [Young] the kitman, he’s a good man.
"But without the fans... everybody around the football club... It’s a special club, it’s a place that will always stay in my heart – thank you everyone.
"I wish the football club all the best for the future."