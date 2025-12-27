The Colombian has been a popular member of the team since his arrival from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, renowned for his hard work, punchy tackling and aerially dominant leap – demonstrated never more aptly than with the header which assisted Marc Guéhi's injury-time equaliser at the Emirates earlier in the week.

Among Lerma's 100 appearances, he has started six times for us in our eight European matches so far; made 57 starts across two-and-a-half seasons with us in the Premier League; and started three of our six matches en route to our FA Cup victory last season, almost dismantling the crossbar with a remarkable volley against Fulham in the quarter-finals which crashed against the woodwork.

The 62-time capped Colombia international has recorded six assists for Palace so far, albeit to go alongside just one goal – but what a goal it was.

On 12th February 2024, albeit in an eventual defeat, Lerma scored our 1000th goal in the top-flight, and it was certainly a strike befitting of the milestone label.

With half-an-hour on the clock and the game goalless at that stage, Lerma set SE25 into a frenzy, dispossessing Moisés Caicedo in the Chelsea half – and rifling the ball into the top corner from range with venom, precision and the sweetest of strikes.

Chelsea ultimately came back in the second-half to record a late win, but Lerma's milestone effort was certainly one to remember.

Congratulations on 100 apps, Jefferson – here's to many more!

Watch it again from every angle in the video player below.